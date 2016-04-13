After dropping his weigh-in bag containing one fish onto the scale today, a dejected ...
Bye, flip flops. Hello, hoodies and parkas.
For the first time since 2010, the FLW ...
The start of the 2017 Bassmaster Elite Series season will be a rough time for Matt Herren, ...
By Tim Carini
Special to BassFan
A few years ago, I had the pleasure of holding a Megabass ARMS rod, the company’s top-of-the-line custom rod with a hand-carved maple grip. It
I listened intently to what he was saying; after all, Jay Yelas has always impressed … more
As a young fisheries and wildlife student at Michigan State University, I quickly … more
This is going to be a good year. In recent memory, I cannot recall feeling so enthusiastic, … more
“An observer was on the bank, and he was kinda picking at them. No matter where … more
It’s no secret that Elite Series angler Randall Tharp loves to flip and pitch, he’s always had a soft spot for a lipless crankbait.
At the …more
By Jonathan LePera
Special to BassFan
With two Bassmaster Elite Series wins under his belt, Justin Lucas has found his groove … more
By Jonathan LePera
Special to BassFan
A Bassmaster Classic champion and three-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year, Mark Davis … more
By Jonathan LePera
Special to BassFan
Ever wish you had that answer to why fish don’t bite? Maybe the water temperatures are … more
Fishing a wacky-rigged worm is now a part of most bass anglers' everyday arsenal.
Making sure you maximize the life of each soft plastic … more
|2
|Andy Morgan
|217.418
|3
|John Cox
|211.102
|4
|Bryan Thrift
|203.106
|5
|Keith Combs
|201.297
|6
|Greg Hackney
|200.237
|7
|Scott Canterbury
|197.122
|8
|Justin Lucas
|195.154
|9
|Aaron Martens
|193.541
|10
|Jacob Wheeler
|193.158
2/9/2017-2/11/2017
2/9/2017-2/12/2017
2/16/2017-2/19/2017
2/23/2017-2/25/2017
3/2/2017-3/4/2017