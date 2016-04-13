David Fritts won't exactly be riding a ton of momentum when he returns to Bassmaster's ...
After considering the momentous happenings that the first half of 2016 served up to BassFans, ...
It’s been said anglers are like elephants – they don’t forget anything. Whether it was ...
By Tim Carini
Special to BassFan
A few years ago, I had the pleasure of holding a Megabass ARMS rod, the company’s top-of-the-line custom rod with a hand-carved maple grip. It
"You don’t think about this when you’re young, but time flows quickly, like … more
With the offseason comes a time to regroup and reorganize, as well as assess our … more
It’s that time of year again. Black Friday is behind us, but that doesn’t stop the … more
Temporarily transferring my obsession from bass to crappie, I was stumped. As evident … more
By Jonathan LePera
Special to BassFan
A Bassmaster Classic champion and three-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year, Mark Davis …
By Jonathan LePera
Special to BassFan
Ever wish you had that answer to why fish don’t bite? Maybe the water temperatures are … more
Fishing a wacky-rigged worm is now a part of most bass anglers' everyday arsenal.
Making sure you maximize the life of each soft plastic … more
By Jonathan LePera
Special to BassFan
Fall is a special time of year for Bassmaster Elite Series angler Jared Lintner. Using … more
Hooks of all sizes and for different techniques, weights for flipping, punching and dropshot, bobber stops, swivels, beads ... the list goes … more
|2
|Andy Morgan
|217.418
|3
|John Cox
|211.102
|4
|Bryan Thrift
|203.106
|5
|Keith Combs
|201.297
|6
|Greg Hackney
|200.237
|7
|Scott Canterbury
|197.122
|8
|Justin Lucas
|195.154
|9
|Aaron Martens
|193.541
|10
|Jacob Wheeler
|193.158