California Rookies Anxious To Get Started

Friday, January 13, 2017

Levante casting rod

Reviewed by
Wednesday, April 13, 2016

By Tim Carini
Special to BassFan


A few years ago, I had the pleasure of holding a Megabass ARMS rod, the company’s top-of-the-line custom rod with a hand-carved maple grip. It

Pro Fishing Tips

Pro's Quick Tip: Lucas’ Road Map To Success

Pro's Quick Tip: Lucas’ Road Map To Success

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
By

By Jonathan LePera
Special to BassFan


With two Bassmaster Elite Series wins under his belt, Justin Lucas has found his groove …

more
BassFan World Rankings PRESENTED BY

Updated: 9/20/2016

No Changes Among Top 3

1

Scott Martin

219.393
2Andy Morgan217.418
3John Cox211.102
4Bryan Thrift203.106
5Keith Combs201.297
6Greg Hackney200.237
7Scott Canterbury197.122
8Justin Lucas195.154
9Aaron Martens193.541
10Jacob Wheeler193.158
Full Ranking

Bassfan Calendar

1/19/2017-1/21/2017

Bassmaster Opens
Harris Chain of Lakes


1/26/2017-1/28/2017

Costa FLW Series – Southeastern Division
Lake Okeechobee


2/2/2017-2/5/2017

FLW Tour
Lake Guntersville


2/9/2017-2/11/2017

Costa FLW Series – Western Division
Lake Havasu


2/9/2017-2/12/2017

Bassmaster Elite Series
Cherokee Lake


Full Calendar

Bassfan Poll

What do you think was the top story of 2016 in the world of pro bass fishing?

Vote
Results
