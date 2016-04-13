The Leader in Pro Bass Fishing News!
Facebook Twitter

The First Cast

Industry Insider

Q&A: Falcon Boats Sticking To Slow-Growth Plan

Friday, January 27, 2017

More Pro Tour News

See All

Dock Talk

See All

New Gear/Product Reviews

Levante casting rod

Reviewed by
Wednesday, April 13, 2016

By Tim Carini
Special to BassFan


A few years ago, I had the pleasure of holding a Megabass ARMS rod, the company’s top-of-the-line custom rod with a hand-carved maple grip. It

See All Reviews

Latest Opinions

See All

Pro Fishing Tips

Pro's Quick Tip: Don't Give Tharp Any Lip

Pro's Quick Tip: Don't Give Tharp Any Lip

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
By

It’s no secret that Elite Series angler Randall Tharp loves to flip and pitch, he’s always had a soft spot for a lipless crankbait.

At the …

more
See All Pro Tips

BassFan World Rankings PRESENTED BY

Updated: 9/20/2016

No Changes Among Top 3

1

Scott Martin

219.393
2Andy Morgan217.418
3John Cox211.102
4Bryan Thrift203.106
5Keith Combs201.297
6Greg Hackney200.237
7Scott Canterbury197.122
8Justin Lucas195.154
9Aaron Martens193.541
10Jacob Wheeler193.158
Full Ranking

Bassfan Calendar

2/2/2017-2/5/2017

FLW Tour
Lake Guntersville


2/9/2017-2/11/2017

Costa FLW Series – Western Division
Lake Havasu


2/9/2017-2/12/2017

Bassmaster Elite Series
Cherokee Lake


2/16/2017-2/19/2017

FLW Tour
Lake Travis


2/23/2017-2/25/2017

Costa FLW Series – Southwestern Division
Sam Rayburn Reservoir


Full Calendar

Bassfan Poll

What do you think was the top story of 2016 in the world of pro bass fishing?

Vote
Results
© InterMedia Outdoors, Inc. All rights reserved

Get Daily Updates

We will never sell or spam your email, you can read our Privacy Statement for more detail
The Intermedia Outdoors Network